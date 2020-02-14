Horizon announces new promotions
MICHIGAN CITY — Dan Buresh, vice president, chief accounting officer, has announced the promotion of Eric Sommer to vice president, controller in the Michigan City office.
Sommer has more than 15 years in the financial industry. At Horizon Bank he has supervisory responsibilities within the finance area along with providing instrumental analysis and consolidating of accounting records relating to potential and closed merger transactions, assisting in regulatory, internal and external reporting, and various accounting functions.
Rachel Saxon, president, Horizon Trust & Investment Management, has announced the promotion of Becky Greenlaw to vice president, Trust Operations and Risk Management of the Michigan City office.
Greenlaw started her banking career at Horizon in 2008 as a teller prior to transferring to the Wealth Management department. She worked her way up from Administrative Assistant to Trust Operations and Risk Management Officer where she successfully led our team in two conversions in 2019. She is responsible for supervision of the support and administrative assistant team, oversight of daily operational functions and risk management.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving Indiana and Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com.
Drayton, Biege, Sirugo & Elliott nominated for Client Satisfaction
La PORTE — The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys has recognized the Law Office of Drayton, Biege, Sirugo & Elliott, LLP as Two Years 10 Best Family Law Firm for Client Satisfaction.
The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the Top 10 Family Law Attorneys in each state. Attorneys who are selected to the “10 Best” list must pass AIOFLA’s selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research, and AIOFLA’s independent evaluation. AIOFLA’s annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the attorney selection process.
One of the most significant aspects of the selection process involves attorneys’ relationships and reputation among his or her clients. As clients should be an attorney’s top priority, AIOFLA places the utmost emphasis on selecting lawyers who have achieved significant success in the field of Family Law without sacrificing the service and support they provide. Selection criteria therefore focus on attorneys who demonstrate the highest standards of Client Satisfaction.
For more information on the Law Office of Drayton, Biege, Sirugo & Elliott, LLP, go to www.dbselaw.com.
Century 21 announces top agents
MICHIGAN CITY — Century 21 Affiliated has announced that Pat Mathews Janasiak is Top Selling and Top Volume Agent for January. She is a seasoned 30-year full-time agent who has spent her entire career with Century 21. She works with both buyers and sellers and is experienced in both residential and commercial sales.
Jamal Agemy is Top Listing Agent. He is a five time Customer Service and two time Customer Service Pinnacle Award Winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.