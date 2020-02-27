La PORTE – La Porte County Councilman and local attorney Sean J. Quinn has been named a 2020 Indiana Rising Star for Intellectual Property law by Super Lawyers, a Thompson Reuters business.
This marks the second year in a row that Quinn has been selected to the list. According to Super Lawyers, no more than 2.5 percent of Indiana lawyers receive Rising Star recognition each year. The organization said its selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, client testimonials, and professional evaluations. A Rising Stars member must meet the same expectations of a Super Lawyers member, but must also be age 40 or younger, or have 10 years of practice or less.
Quinn works as an intellectual property lawyer at SouthBank Legal: LaDue | Curran | Kuehn and has lived in La Porte’s Center Township for a decade with his wife, Dr. Megan Quinn, an anesthesiologist at La Porte Hospital, and their three children. According to SouthBank Legal: LaDue | Curran | Kuehn, the firm represents large corporations and institutions, regional businesses, and individuals in the practice areas of commercial litigation, business transactions and finance, government contracting, healthcare, intellectual property, labor and employment, product liability, real estate, trusts and estates, and white collar defense and investigations. For more information about the firm, visit southbank.legal.
Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, said it is a rating service of lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com.
