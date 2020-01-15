Barker Middle School hosted a "Stop, Drop & STEM" Day on Oct. 21 to celebrate the beginning of National Chemistry Week (Oct. 21-25). All 400 students at Barker participated in the day's activities. Students began the day competitively with a STEM Challenge "Straw Towers" where each team of students worked to make the world's tallest buildings and their structures. Students were challenged to build the tallest structure out of only 12 straws. The only other tool students could use were scissors to manipulate their straws. The top team earned a pizza lunch. The tallest straw tower in the entire building measured a height of 112 centimeters. The rest of the day students spent in all of their classes engaged in National Chemistry Week activities to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the creation of the Periodic Table of the Elements and the week's theme of Marvelous Metals. Barker's Museum of Science & Industry Partnership Team initiated the day's events led by MSI Teacher Leader Amy Hamann, who teaches seventh and eighth grade science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.