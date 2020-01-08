Sheridan Spiess achieves Fall 2019 Dean's List at Belmont University
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sheridan Spiess from New Buffalo qualified for the Fall 2019 Dean's List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Approximately 38 percent of Belmont's 8,481 students qualified for the Fall 2019 Dean's List. Belmont Provost Thomas Burns said, "This achievement for the fall semester indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies. It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing."
Angelo State University Commencement Ceremony Held Saturday, Dec.14
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University conferred 452 undergraduate and 188 graduate degrees during its 2019 fall commencement exercises on Dec. 14 in the ASU Junell Center/Stephens Arena in San Angelo, Texas.
Local graduates include:
• Ariane Jamerson of Westville, with a Master of Science in Homeland Security
• Melissa Powers of Hebron, with a Master of Education in Guidance and Counseling
Local Students named to Dean's List at Bradley University
PEORIA, Ill. — Bradley University announces the Fall 2019 Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
• Levi Schoof of La Porte — is a Interactive Media Game Design major.
• Kali Sarver of Chesterton — is a Interactive Media Game Design major.
Goshen College announces Dean's List for Fall Semester 2019
GOSHEN, Ind. — Goshen College recently recognized 188 undergraduate students for excellence in academics on the fall 2019 Dean's List.
• Christina Dukehart, senior, of La Porte — Molecular biology/Biochemistry
• Jennifer Ritchie, senior, of Rolling Prairie — Molecular biology/Biochemistry. Ritchie is a graduate of New Prairie High School.
The Dean's List includes students earning at least a 3.75 GPA, while completing at least 12 hours of coursework for a letter grade. Only grades from the designated semester are included in the Dean's List selection process.
Initiated in the fall of 1999, the Dean's List celebrates the achievement of Goshen College students who have met high academic standards and can motivate students preparing for graduate studies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.