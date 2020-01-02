Critique Night
CHESTERTON — Local painter, Mark VanderVinne, will host Critique Night at the Chesterton Art Center on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Guests are welcome to show up, with no prior registration required. All ability levels and artistic styles are encouraged to attend. While Mark is a painter, he will be able to advise artists in other mediums as well.
Guests may simply sit and listen, but the goal of the evening is to build community. So, participation will be encouraged. Artists can bring in a piece of work at any stage — from conception to the final version. While it will be a safe and friendly environment, it will be a critique involving Mark and others providing advice and insight into the effectiveness of the work or the artistic concept.
Critique Night is a monthly event at the Chesterton Art Center. To ask questions, contact the Chesterton Art Center at 219-926-4711. The Chesterton Art Center is located at 115 S. 4th St., Chesterton. For more information, see the website at www.chestertonart.com.
Drawing Fundamentals
CHESTERTON — Sarah Fantuzzo will be teaching a Drawing Fundamentals II class at the Chesterton Art Center starting Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Building on the fundamentals, students will have time to develop fully realized drawings. Course content will include drawing hands, portrait drawing, and still life drawing. Special attention will be given to drawing different textures, such as fur, metal and glass. Prior drawing experience will be helpful.
The cost of class is $200, with members of the Art Center receiving a $20 discount. A supply list will be included upon registration.
Drawing workshops
CHESTERTON — Sarah Fantuzzo will be teaching a series of drawing workshops titled "Drawing Toolbox" at the Chesterton Art Center. In this series, she will touch on a different topic once a month, providing techniques and tips for how to effectively improve a student's drawing skills. Each session takes place on a Saturday from 10-2, with a 30-minute break for lunch. Students are welcome to bring a bag lunch, or step out. The list of topics is as follows:
• Jan. 11 — Drawing Hands
• Feb. 8 - Drawing the Head
• March 14 — Drawing Facial Features
• April 11 — Drawing Textures
• May 9 — Drawing Nature
• June 13 — Drawing On The Go (Portable Studio)
On Jan. 11, Sarah will walk students through the steps for drawing hands. She will focus on structure, as well as multiple gestures. By the end of the workshop, participants will have a solid idea of how to create realistic hands in their future drawings.
The cost of the Drawing Toolbox workshops are $60 per (members of the Chesterton Art Center receive a $20 discount). A supply list will be provided upon registration.
Monday Night Ceramics
CHESTERTON — The Chesterton Art Center will be starting a new session of Monday Night Ceramics on Jan. 13 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. During this 5-week class, beginning students will develop fundamental wheel-throwing techniques, while returning students will refine their techniques to create more complex forms. The instructor, Tom Cernius, will perform short demonstrations while assisting students individually to improve their throwing skills. Hand-building and sculpture are also encouraged. Students can try their hand at slab-building, pinch-pot hand-building, as well as basic sculptural techniques — including figurine/small statue construction. All the pieces will be glazed during the final class.
The cost for class is $135, with members receiving a $25 discount. The cost of clay is an additional $15, payable to the instructor on the first day of class. All other supplies are included. To register, call the Chesterton Art Center at 219-926-4711.
Cookies and Canvas
CHESTERTON — The Chesterton Art Center will be hosting the January Cookies and Canvas on Friday, Jan. 17. Children ages 3-7 can attend from 5-6:30 p.m., and ages 8 & up can attend from 7-8:30 p.m. This art evening will include an 8-inch by 10-inch owl-themed, stretched canvas painting, as well as cookies and juice. The cost is $10 per child, or $5 for those who are members of the Chesterton Art Center. All interested students must register and pay no later than Thursday, Jan. 16. For a full list of children's art classes, see the website at www.chestertonart.com. The Art Center is located at 115 S. 4th St., Chesterton.
