MICHIGAN CITY — “We’re family-based and want our patients to feel like family.”
That’s how Dental Hygienist Cindy Bules described Edgewood Dental, 3008 Franklin St., where Dr. Valerie Haughtington DDS; Dr. Vidas Noreika DDS; and Dr. Robert Angelo DDS, practice.
In 1999, Noreika purchased the dental practice owned by the late Dr. Jerome Timm, who served as a dentist in the area for 47 years. Noreika combined his Lakeshore Family Dental practice at 1232 E. Michigan Boulevard with Haughtington’s dental practice at 1200 S. Woodland to form Edgewood Dental. They moved into their newly constructed building on Sept. 17, 2017. Angelo joins them on a part-time basis as a contractual dentist.
“Everything is how the doctors envisioned it,” said Ketra Bolster, who has worked in the dental industry for 42 years, first as a dental hygienist and now as assistant office manager at Edgewood Dental. Ironically, Noreika, as a teenager, used to be her patient.
“It’s a beautiful location with easy access and plenty of parking,” continued Bolster.
The dentists celebrated their new building, complete with state-of-the-art equipment, on Nov. 1, 2017, with a grand opening event. Patients and community members enjoyed refreshments, building tours, and a special ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, of which Edgewood Dental is a member.
“We have a well-rounded, full-service practice and can handle just about everything at this office,” Bolster said. “We try to treat all of our patients as individuals and make them feel that this is a safe, knowledgeable practice to come to.”
She said Edgewood Dental has a thorough periodontal program, with advanced training by their dental hygienists. The practice offers CEREC One-Visit Crowns, which provides high-quality dental restorations in just one appointment. Invisalign, a clear aligner system that straightens teeth while eliminating the need for visible metal braces; and Six Month Smiles, a faster braces alternative that only focuses on the teeth known as the “social six” visible in a smile, are additional options for patients. And, Edgewood Dental provides dental implants with the entire placement and restoration process available in one convenient location.
“We look at ourselves as a team and try to treat patients, ages one to 110, as family,” Bolster said. “We want people to feel welcome and comfortable.”
In addition to the three dentists, Edgewood Dental employs a full-time and part-time staff of 10. Like Bolster, many of these have worked for either of the dentists for an impressive number of years. Coming from Haughtington’s prior office, Lead Assistant Jen Fuller and Dental Hygienist Rhonda Hawkins have 27 years experience, while Cindy Bules, another dental hygienist who came from the same office, has 21 years. Dental Hygienist Christina Hall, with 17 years, and Office Manager Brie Hardesty, with 28 years, came from Noreika’s practice.
Community service is a priority at Edgewood Dental, evident in the many local organizations the office supports.
“We try to support a lot of community efforts,” Bolster said.
In September 2018, the practice held a Pet Fair in its parking lot. Several local organizations including the La Porte County Small Animal Shelter, Michiana Humane Society, Fried’s Cat Shelter and more non-profits were exhibitors. All donated monies at the event were donated to these organizations. Pet-lovers enjoyed food and raffles and could also donate food, toys and other animal items. The local shelters brought cats and dogs available through adoption applications, and local Veterinarian Lisa Booth demonstrated K-9 CPR.
“We have a lot of animal lovers here at this office,” Bolster said.
From mid-October through December 31, 2019, Edgewood Dental collected non-perishable food for two local food pantries; patients received a $10 credit on their bills when they brought in two items.
During the month of November, the dental practice also provided military veterans with a complimentary exam, cleaning and X-rays. And, teaming up with the Exchange Club of La Porte County, they have collected kids’ hats, mittens, socks, and more for the area’s less fortunate. In addition, they have partnered with the group to fill tote bag, which will be distributed this month, with toiletries, blankets, stuffed animals, and other items for local foster care children.
The hours for Edgewood Dental are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. For more information about Edgewood Dental, go to www.edgewooddentalmc.com, look up “EdgewoodDentalMC” on Facebook, or call 219-898-4545.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.