MICHIGAN CITY — Artist applications are now open for the Lubeznik Arts Festival (LAF) on Aug. 15 and 16. This festival, hosted by the Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA), is going onto its 39th year.
The Lubeznik Arts Festival takes place on LCA’s grounds to connect festivalgoers to the organization’s dynamic programming and exhibitions, LCA said in a release. LCA’s summer exhibit, Well-Behaved Women: Celebrating 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage, will be on display during LAF. In addition to art, the festival’s line-up includes food vendors, family artmaking activities and live entertainment.
Fine artists and fine crafters are invited to apply for the opportunity to exhibit at LAF in 2020. The festival will feature approximately 85 exhibitors working across a variety of mediums. Available categories include 2-Dimensional Art, Fine Craft, Jewelry, Photography, Sculptural Objects and Wearable Art. LCA said $3,000 in cash prizes will be awarded.
This year’s juror is Laura Cutler, co-owner of the Thaddeus C. Gallery in La Porte. Cutler holds a BFA from Otis College of Art & Design and an MFA from The New York Academy of Art. She has taught painting, drawing and ceramics at numerous colleges and is currently an associate faculty member at Indiana University of South Bend.
LCA said the art festival is marketed via social media, radio, TV, print and promotional signage. For complete details and to apply, visit www.zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=8354. Questions? Contact Kyle Murphey, Marketing Coordinator, at 219-874-4900 or kmurphey@lubeznikcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.