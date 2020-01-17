MICHIGAN CITY — Members Advantage Credit Union (MACU) has announced that scholarship applications are now being accepted for the credit union's annual Gail Walker and Leona Bruno scholarships, offered to high school seniors and students in their first or second year in college.
As a credit union, MACU focuses on serving the local community, the company said in a release.
“We understand the importance of education, but we also know the burden it can be for some families to pay for it,” said Frank Beachnau, MACU president. “We are honored to help students achieve their academic goals as well as help alleviate the financial burden.”
Available scholarships include the following:
Gail Walker
In 2010, MACU established the Gail Walker Memorial Scholarship in memory of the former board member’s years of service. It is awarded annually to a graduating high school senior, college freshman or sophomore in the amount of $1,000 to students with academic achievement.
Leona Bruno
The Leona Bruno Scholarship was established in 1994 in memory of the first manager of MACU. Annually, it is awarded to a graduating high school senior with scholastic achievement in the amount of $1,000.
The deadline for scholarship applications is Feb. 26. Call 219-874-6943 with any questions. For scholarship qualification criteria and to apply, visit www.macuonline.org/college-scholarships.
Members Advantage Credit Union is a locally managed, nonprofit, full-service financial institution. Membership is available to anyone who lives or works in La Porte, Porter or Lake County. Members Advantage has locations in Michigan City and Portage. For more information, call 877-874-6943 or visit www.macuonline.org.
