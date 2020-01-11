Stained glass classes
CHESTERTON — Judy Gregurich and Mark Montgomery will be offering two stained glass classes in the new year. First is a Beginning Stained Glass Class starting on Tuesday, Jan. 28. During this 8-week class, students will learn the art of copper foil stained glass, originally invented by Louis Tiffany. Tools and supplies are included. Limit four students. The cost for class is $260, with members receiving a $30 discount.
Judy and Mark will also be offering an 8-week Stained Glass Open Studio. This class is designed for students who have taken a previous stained glass class at the Art Center. Students may work on their own projects at their own pace, with assistance from the instructors as needed. Students are expected to provide their own tools and supplies. Limit 8 students. The cost is $105, with members receiving a $30 discount.
Both classes are 8-weeks long and begin Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 7-9 p.m. All students must register and pay prior to the first class. The Chesterton Art Center is located at 115 S. 4th St., Chesterton. For a full list of adult classes, see the website at www.chestertonart.com.
Life drawing open session
CHESTERTON — The next session of Life Drawing Open Studio will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 6-9 p.m. at the Chesterton Art Center. Typically, fully clothed models will be used for each session. On rare occasion, there will be a professional partially clad or nude model. Artists can use any media from pencil, charcoal, pastel or paint. This is an open studio setting, so each participating artist will need to come prepared with their own supplies and will be asked to clean up afterwards. Ivan Chermel, the organizer, can provide some guidance to students. But, this is not a structured class.
The cost of each session is $15 and students must pre-register. For questions, contact the Chesterton Art Center at 219-926-4711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.