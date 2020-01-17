Exchange Club
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Exchange Club met on Jan. 7 at the DAV, Michigan City.
January Program Chair Dave Bobinski introduced Keith Durbin of "Operation Serving Heroes." OSH is a 501(c)(3) organization serving veterans, active duty service members and first responders in need. OSH accomplishes their mission through several programs called "operations," such as: building wheel chair ramps, providing police, fire and emergency workers with care packages, pet therapy for those in assisted living situations and operating a food and clothing pantry. OSH also aids veterans when they need to move and provides aids like walkers to help with mobility when the need arises.
“We provided a stuffed stocking this Christmas to the nearly 260 veterans residing in La Porte and Porter Counties assisted living facilities,” Durbin said.
Operation Coast Guard provided food and gift cards to crewmen and their families during last year’s government shut-down. Operation Serving Heroes is funded through vender fairs, motorcycle rides and raffles as well as sponsorships and donations. The Michigan City Exchange Club made a $1,000 donation to Operation Serving Heroes to further their mission. To make a donation or to learn more about OSH, call Durbin at 219-221-3426.
The next meeting of Exchange is Jan. 21. The meeting starts at noon and doors open at 11:30 a.m. The program will be Chris Yagelski of the Michigan City Mayor’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.