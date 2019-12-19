Metamorphis to perform Dec 19, 2019 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Metamorphis Traveling Theatre will appear at Trail Creek Place, 1400 E. Coolspring Ave., on Friday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m. Pictured are, from left, theater members Judith Joseph, Helen Williams, Doug Moon and Dana Chartier. Photo provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Metamorphis to perform Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Eedition The News Dispatch 5 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice: Marijuana found in stolen vehicleMistrial in teen's murder caseWoman admits smuggling drugs into prison'Santa' rounds up sex offendersCoyotes becoming more active, visibleNear-max sentence for fatal shootingAirport bus service ends Dec. 31Max sentence sought for BrownOutstanding community members wantedOne rescue not enough for 'gentle giant' Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMayor arrested, released on bond (2)Airport bus service ends Dec. 31 (1)Parry tells BOW wait on EDCMC renewal (1) Recent Comments keyunnaatl@aol.com said: I am sadden and deeply hurt by Coach USA shuttering it's doors. This coach line has been apart of my travels when I was in the military and my… View more Prince charles said: Swistek should be the Chief of police. He and the other two did the right thing. View more Mandy said: sounds like a good idea to me View more Mandy said: very strange sad situation for sure...maybe we can move on now View more Cgant said: Congrats to all new chief of police and his assistants,so very proud of you all.. View more Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView
