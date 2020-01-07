The La Porte County Parks are on Facebook. Join as a fan and learn about all the great things happening in the parks.
All registrations and questions go through Red Mill, the department’s administrative office. All registrations must be at least one week in advance. If you are interested in a program, avoid disappointment and sign up right away as most programs require a minimum number of participants. So, failure to sign up early may mean your program may be canceled.
For registration and questions contact:
Red Mill County Park Administrative Office at 325-8315 or visit www.laportecountyparks.org.
La Porte County Parks Programs
Breakfast with the Birds
This free program is open to all ages. Come and explore the center’s feathered friends and enjoy breakfast treats while watching birds grab a bite at the bird-feeding station.
No pre-registration required. All children must be accompanied by an adult
• Jan. 25, 9:30-11 a.m. at the Luhr County Park Nature Center.
Nature’s Tiny Tots
Come explore nature with toddlers and preschoolers in the Nature Center. Designed for parents and grandparents to bring out the munchkins for some fun. Enjoy music, dance with your kids, giggle, storytelling, take a hike (weather permitting) and just have plain ole fun. The center is free.
10-11 a.m. at Luhr County Park
Toddlers to Pre-School age
Min 4/Max 24
Registration is required so call at least one week in advance to signup & assure a spot 219-325-8315
• Jan. 13, 27
• Feb. 3,10
• March 2, 16
• April 6, 27
Daddy Daughter Dance “Princess Style”
Get all dressed up and come out to Red Mill County Park to share an evening of enchantment and wonder! Come enjoy an evening of dancing, refreshments, & more. Pictures will be taken of all couples to take home.
Pre-registration and payment required on or before February, or until full, whichever comes first. The maximum capacity for each night is 90 participants.
• Feb. 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
• Feb. 22, 2-4 p.m.
$20 per couple, $5 for each additional daughter
Healthy Lifestyles
Join La Porte County Parks' social club committed to help improve your quality of life. Plus you’ll keep up with the health trends, gardening, medical information and balancing your active lifestyle. Come relax, enjoy nature, and have coffee or tea on the parks with your new circle of friends. What is even better, it’s free
The club meets at the Luhr County Park Nature Center from 9-10 a.m. on Wednesdays
Call at least one week in advance to signup and ensure a spot. Max 30
Call 219-325-8315
• March 4 – Recycling: What can I recycle and where does it go? Plastic Bag exchange. Bring in your plastic bags and we will trade for a reusable bag. Sacha Gee-Burns, Solid Waste District.
• April 1 – Foot and ankle care with Dr. Grandfield, Podiatrist
• May – no program
Spa Day at the Park
Calming the mind and pampering the body are what is in store for those who come. “Spa Day in the Park” will have sample services and/or products to share and sell. A variety of booths will greet you with services such as aromatherapy, make-up experts, chair massages, natural beauty care products, and jewelry to name a few.
The first 50 will receive a swag bag full of lots of great stuff. The only thing missing is you! No pre-registration is required.
• March 14, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Red Mill County Park – Pat Smith Hall
The event is free.
Sunset Stroll and Nature Center Visit
All ages welcome to take a sunset stroll and visit the Nature Center. Meet with a naturalist at the Nature Center to begin the stroll around the park. Each child must be accompanied by an adult. Register by calling to reserve your spot.
• March 17, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Luhr Par
Free. Call a week before at 219-325-8315
PJ Time withyour stuffed friend
Come to the nature center in your PJs and bring your favorite stuffed animal. There will be story time, snacks and fun. Geared towards kids ages 2-11 years old. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited so call at least one week in advance to reserve your free spot. Min 8/Max 24. The event is free. Call a week before at 219-325-8315
• Jan. 15, 10-10:45 a.m. at Luhr Park
Hat and Scarf Time with your stuffed friend
Come to the nature center in your favorite Hat and Scarf along with your favorite stuffed animal. The center will have story time, snacks and fun. Geared toward kids ages 2-11-years-old. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited so call at least one week in advance to reserve your free spot. Min 8/Max 24
The event is free. Call a week before at 219-325-8315
• Feb. 5, 10-10:45 a.m. at Luhr Park.
Nature Center Open House
Come out to the Luhr Park Nature Center to hang out. A variety of crafts will be available for visitors to make. No pre-registration is required. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
• Feb. 12, 1-3:30 p.m. at Luhr Park. All Ages
Sunset Stroll and Nature Center visit
All ages welcome to take a sunset stroll and visit the Nature Center. Meet with a naturalist at the Nature Center to begin the stroll around the park. Each child must be accompanied by an adult. Register by calling to reserve your spot. The event is free. Call a week before at 219-325-8315
• April 7, 6-7:15 p.m. at Luhr Park
Parent and Child Discovery Days
6-7:15 p.m. at Luhr Park. The event is open for children ages 3-8
$5 a child / per program
An adult is required to participate.
• Jan. 15 – Let it Snow!
• Jan. 29 – Who Made That Track?
• Feb. 5 – Clouds Overhead
• Feb. 12 – Could You Be a Squirrel?
• Mar. 4 – 1 Bird, 2 Bird
• Mar. 18 – Water Everywhere
• Apr. 1 – Flower Power
Pre-registration and payment is required one week before each program.
Reptiles and Amphibians Oh My!
Attention formal educators: If you teach 1st or 2nd grade students in a school that is in La Porte County, your classroom could have a visit from a park naturalist, along with reptiles and amphibians. During the visit the students will learn the basic differences between reptiles and amphibians, while getting up close and personal with each. Programs can be set up for individual classes with visits to each room lasting 45 minutes to an hour each. Program visits are free and will be offered December through February on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Program start time is flexible.
Call 219-324-5855 or email: natureniki@csinet.net to schedule your classroom visit.
Teachers, Groups, Scout Leaders
Free Environmental Education Programs are offered to groups throughout the year. The programs last one hour or longer depending on the group size and age. Programs can be scheduled at Creek Ridge Park, Luhr Park, Bluhm Park or Red Mill Park. Call the Nature Center at 324-5855 for information or to make reservations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.