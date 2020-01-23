Exchange Club
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Exchange Club met on Jan. 21 at the DAV, Michigan City.
Ron Ostrega, on behalf of the club, made a presentation of $2,500 to Reins of Life. Their director gave a quick update of the group's ongoing efforts.
The Michigan City Exchange Club Students of the Month awards were presented to four deserving students. Caitlin Gately, Hunter Sheets and Sam Wadle of Marquette Catholic High School and Reece Shirley of Michigan City High School each received recognition for their years of hard work. Students are judged on their GPA and volunteer involvement in and out of school. Each student received a plaque, $50 and was given a chance to tell the club of their positive activities as well as their plans for the future. During the meeting, Students of the Month were recognized for November, December and January. The SOM program would not be possible except for the aid of the school counselors.
President Elect and January Program Chair Dave Bobinski introduced Chris Yagelski to the luncheon crowd. Yagelski is the executive assistant to newly elected mayor Duane Perry. Chris emphasized that Michigan City has 32 boards and commissions and the new administration is looking for citizens to fill several openings. The new administration has been in office for less than two weeks and they have already made many new appointments, including City Planner, City Controller, City Street Department head and a new City Engineer.
Yagelski also dispelled a rumor that the Barker Mansion is closing. “The Barker Mansion is not closing,” he said.
Yagelski also confirmed that the citizens of Michigan City can look forward to the Summer Parade and the Fireworks this summer.
The next meeting of Exchange is Jan. 28. The meeting starts at 12 noon and doors open at 11:30 a.m. The program will be the Annual Joke Day.
Genealogical Society
La PORTE — The La Porte County Genealogical Society met Jan .14 for a Show-and-Tell program. Several members shared new discoveries or related episodes that reflected the "family" focus of their hobby.
The officers elected at December's meeting presided. They are Carol Lloyd, president; Lester Chadwick, vice-president; Michelle Barber, treasurer; and Cindy Blicher, secretary. Fern Eddy Schultz continues as genealogist-historian.
Next month on Feb. 11, Cindy Blicher will share insights which she gained from the book "Albion's Seed" by David Hackett Fischer. This is an examination of the consequences of the different periods of English Colonization and immigration to North America. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the La Porte City Park Department Building at 250 Pine Lake Avenue.
More information can be found at the society's website, https://sites.rootsweb.com/~inlcigs/, or their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.