Robotics teams to kickoff Saturday with Star Wars challenge

MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City Area Schools' RobotBlitz team will be gearing up for this year's FIRST Robotics Competition during a statewide kickoff event Saturday.
This will include the unveiling of the 2020 Robotics Challenge: FIRST RISE, powered by Star Wars: Force for Change.
According to IndianaFIRST, teams will be meeting up at local Kickoffs to compare notes, get ideas, make friends, find mentoring teams, learn the game, pick up the Kickoff Kit of Parts, and get geared up for the competition season. The Michigan City Kickoff will be held at the former Mullen Elementary, 100 Manny Court, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday's kickoff event is the start of a season that matches high school robotics teams against each other for a chance to represent Indiana in national and international competitions, IndianaFIRST said.
According to FIRST Robotics, this STEM based robotics program is designed to inspire young people to be science and technology leaders, by engaging them in exciting sports like mentor based programs that build science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills.
Students from around Indiana and the world will watch a telecast from FIRST Robotics' headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire, to find out the goal of this season's competition. Each year a new game is introduced and teams have six weeks to design and build a robot, which will compete at local, regional and national events. There are five kickoff events in Indiana where high school teams will participate.
Currently 57 registered FRC teams will be competing in the state of Indiana. Teams will compete in five state district events, and then based on their overall success at these events, including awards and competition seeding, the top teams will be selected for the State Championship. Thirty-two of the state's top FRC teams will earn the chance to compete at the State Championship event. The best qualifying teams from the State Championship will represent Indiana at the 2020 FIRST World Championship in Detroit.
The Las Pumas team from New Prairie United School Corp. will also be participating in this year's competition.
