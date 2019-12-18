Princess E307 won the Roll of Victory intermediate champion heifer of the year at the 2019 North American International Livestock Exposition Super Point Roll of Victory Angus Show Nov. 19 in Louisville, Kentucky. Kayden Nowatzke, Michigan City, owns the winning bull. Pictured from let are Miss American Angus Eva Hinrichsen, presenting; and Austin Nowatzke and Barry Nowatzke, accepting on Kayden's behalf.
