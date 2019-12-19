Featured artists to hold concert at Footlight
MICHIGAN CITY — The Footlight Players have an open-mic night every fourth Friday of the month but the night of Dec. 27 they are producing After Christmas Melodies, a concert of the best of the best. The concert is at 7 p.m. at the Footlight Theater at 1705 Franklin St. in the heart of Michigan City, and will feature artists who have previously performed this past year. There will be all types of music, including such far ranging genres as country western and opera. Talents include Candace Archer, Dan Moser, Joe Stewart and Jim Lampl. Mr. Music (Lee Meyer) will be the accompanist on hand. The Footlight Payers vocal ensemble, The Footnotes are also on the program to perform. The evening will begin at 7 p.m. and have a 15 minute intermission and end at approximately 9 p.m. Refreshments supplied by the membership will be made available for a small donation.
Tickets are $15 with a $10 ticket price for children 12 and younger. Footlight Theatre only seats 80, so making reservations as soon as possible is recommended. You can make your reservation by calling the theater at 219-874-7035 or going online and selecting reservations at www.footlightplayers.org. Footlight Players, an all-volunteer theatrical group, are celebrating their 70th year anniversary in the community. If interested in becoming a patron, member or if you just have any questions, use the phone number listed above and a Footlight Players representative will call you back.
Footlight Players announce auditions for 'Gypsy'
MICHIGAN CITY — The Footlight Players will produce the musical 'Gypsy' on March 6-8, 13-15 and 20-22. The director is Laura Meyer, the music/vocal director is Lee Meyer and choreographer is Lane Grote. Audition dates are Jan. 5 and 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. The auditions are open to all ages. The show calls for a cast of children, teenagers and adults. At the auditions you will be asked to do cold readings from the script, and to bring along a musical selection. An accompanist will be on hand. If auditioning for a dance role, wear appropriate footwear. This show is family friendly and is expected to be a sell out production. For more information, call Laura Meyer at 219-874-5278 or 219-873-6040.
