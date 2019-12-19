TASTY OPEN HOUSE AT IVY TECH

The Ivy Tech Community College Hospitality program will host an open house on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 9-11 a.m. at the Michigan City campus at 3714 Franklin St. Attendees can meet the chef, tour the kitchen, enjoy food tastings, and learn about Hospitality Administration and Culinary Arts courses. An interactive cooking demonstration will take place at 10 a.m. The event is free and those interested should RSVP at ivytech.edu/cook.
