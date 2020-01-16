Access the Online Catalog from Home — www.mclib.org. Wi-Fi is available in the library. Normal library hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, contact the circulation desk at 873-3042.
Library Remodel Phase II — Pardon the dust and inconvenience!
The library is winding down the second phase of the remodeling. The library's meeting room has reopened. Check the library's website at mclib.org or the Facebook page for up-to-the-minute updates.
Friends of the Library
Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 25, for the annual Collector's Corner Breakfast fundraiser. Tickets will go on sale in March.
Youth Services
Checkout Video Games Now Available in Youth Services And Young Adult for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS 4.
Week at a Glance at the Library
Monday, Jan. 20
10:30 a.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Children Activities — Purdue Northwest and the library collaborate to bring activities for the children centered around Martin Luther King, Jr. and his community engagement.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
2 p.m. Library Board Building & Grounds Committee Meeting
2:30 p.m. Library Board Meeting
Thursday, Jan. 23,
3:30 p.m. Makerspace: Open Lab Hours — Create, discover, and tinker with LEGO WeDo, Micro Bits, paper circuits, Ozobots, and more! For kids ages 6-18. Kids 12 and under must have a parent or guardian attend the session with them.
