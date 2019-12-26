MICHIGAN CITY — On Friday, Jan. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m., Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) in Michigan City will ring in the New Year with the return of its First Friday Open Mic Night.
All are welcome to enjoy lively performances, complimentary light refreshments and a cash bar. As always, admission is free.
Hosted by emcee Tim Rounds, LCA’s Open Mic Night provides a platform for local performers to share their talents with the community. Musicians, poets, stand-up comics and spoken word artists interested in performing can register online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/D3PH8VD. For more information, call 219-874-4900 for assistance. The Lubeznik Center recommends you reserve your spot quickly, because the schedual usually fills well ahead of the event.
In addition to enjoying live performances, First Friday attendees can take a final look at LCA’s fall exhibitions before they close on Saturday, Jan. 4. Living Architecture invites viewers to consider the ongoing impact and influence that immigrants have on art, design, labor, innovation and contemporary thought. This exhibition will be heading to the Chicago Cultural Center in 2020.
Downstairs in the NIPSCO Art Education Studios, As We See It celebrates the 12th year of creative achievements of artists from The Social & Learning Institute and Paladin, Inc. Doodling with Intent contains more than 60 small ballpoint pen drawings mounted on handmade paper by Laurel Izard.
LCA’s Holiday Artisan Market will also be open throughout this event. The market features one-of-a kind treasures handcrafted by dozens of regional artists. Shoppers will receive 20 percent off during this event. Lubeznik said this is their largest discount of the season.
Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides access to exhibitions and programs exploring contemporary ideas. The organization is located at 101 W. 2nd St. at the lakefront in Michigan City.
Admission is free year-round. Gallery weekday hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.lubeznikcenter.org or call 219-874-4900.
