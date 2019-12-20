MICHIGAN CITY — Promising a taste of Europe in Michigan City, Line Mullins Group Interior opened on Black Friday.
The brainchild of residents Line Mullins and Marissa Stapleton, its inspiration came about just two months ago.
“We always want to inspire shoppers, but we want to inspire investors as well,” Line (pronounced Lee-Nah) said. “The Uptown Arts District is a place to enjoy shopping, eating, and entertainment. I’d love to see the community continue to grow.”
Line, who hails from Denmark, brings many of her favorite Danish designer lines to the store including Beck Sondergaard apparel, Glerups shoes, Simply Flowers tea towels and Ulla Lunsgart paintings.
Marissa, who worked for such stores as Burberry, Prada, Coach and more in Chicago, traveled Europe extensively as the wife of a professional hockey player. She ultimately lived in 17 different European cities. Now settled in Long Beach, Marissa said she brings her European fashion acumen to Line Mullins Group Interior.
According to a company press release, both ladies sell real estate and are abreast of the latest interior trends and fashions as well as unique touches that make the home more special. All of these touches can be found at Line Mullins Group Interior.
Line said she sees this store as an extension of the real estate business, helping people to look and feel their best. When asked about their ultimate vision for the store, their reply was simple.
“We want to share our favorite European brands with clients and people in the community of Michigan City,” Line and Marissa said. “You won’t find many of the items that we carry anywhere around here, let alone in the country. In the end, we just love making people happy.”
Line Mullins Group Interior is located at 823 Franklin St.
