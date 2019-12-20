Faith briefs

Christmas Eve service at Salvation Army
MICHIGAN CITY – The Salvation Army of Michigan City will host its annual Christmas Eve Candle Light Service at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the City Corps and Community Cener at 1201 Franklin St. The community is invited, and cookies and punch will be served following the service.
Eucharist Christmas Eve service
La PORE – St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 1000 Michigan Ave. in La Porte, will hold a song eucharist Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend the service, in which The Rev. John Houghton will celebrate holy communion and deliver the sermon. The church is handicap accessible from the Harrison Street entrance. There will be no service Christmas Day.
Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve services
MICHIGAN CITY — Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1237 E. Coolspring Ave., will have Christmas services starting Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. with Lessons and Carols. At 11 p.m. there will be a Christmas Eve Candlelight service. Christmas Day service will be at 9 a.m. A New Year’s Eve service will start at 6 p.m.
Special Christmas Eve services
La PORTE – The Presbyterian Church of La Porte at 307 Kingsbury Ave. is hosting special services tor all ages on Christmas Eve. A 6 p.m. service will feature a live manger scene, with every child and adult will be invited to come to the front of the sanctuary dressed as angels, shepherds, wise men, animals, or Mary and Joseph as they enter the scene. An The 11 p.m. service will be contemplative, with a Christmas Eve message from the Rev. Peggy Casteel-Huston and Christmas songs. For more information, contact 219-362-6219 or yourhomechurch.org.
Epiphany Tea at St Paul's
La PORTE — St. Paul's Episcopal Church in La Porte will host its annual Epiphany Tea Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in the parish hall, 706 Harrison St., at 1 p.m. The public is invited, free of charge.
This is the 129th Epiphany tea at St. Paul's. Women of the parish bring open-face sandwiches, which are served with nuts, mints, tea and coffee. The highlight of the afternoon is the cutting of the Epiphany cake, baked by Irene Konieczny this year, and the reading of the poem which explains the meaning of the trinkets buried in it.
The parish house is handicap accessible.
