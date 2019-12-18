Dunes Camping

Pine Elementary sixth grade students spent three days and two nights at the Indiana Dunes Learning Center located at Indiana Dunes National Park in November learning about the ecosystems making up the park. All students were able to attend this trip thanks to a $3,400 donation from the Dunes Woman's Club. The Dunes Woman's Club has been a partner of Pine Elementary School for more than 20 years and has provided many offerings for students.Pine students got to stay in cabins located in the National Park and participated in activities that included a 5-mile hike, night hike, team building challenges and a campfire.
