ROLLING PRAIRIE – Dollar General has opened a new location at 4243 N. 450 E. in Rolling Prairie, which the company said will offer area residents a convenient new place to shop for everyday essentials at low prices.
Dollar General will celebrate the store’s official grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 8 a.m. with free prizes and special deals. Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.
“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”
Dollar General said its stores offer convenience and value to customers by providing a focused selection of national name brands and private brands of food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies, basic apparel and health/beauty products. It also offers home décor and a party preparation selection. Seasonal products are displayed in the center of the store, departments are recognizable with visible signage and coolers are located at the front of the store.
Traditional Dollar General stores employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need, the company said in a release. Anyone interested in joining may apply for available positions online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.
Dollar General said its stores are also involved in their communities, and is a supporter of literacy and education. At the cash register of every Dollar General store, customers interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for their high school equivalency test can pick up a brochure with a postage-paid reply card that can be mailed in for a referral to a local organization that offers free literacy services. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $172 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 11 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.
