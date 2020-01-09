MICHIGAN CITY — Outdoor enthusiasts can get ready for some winter fun in La Porte County this season, according to Visit Michigan City La Porte. That's because the convenstion and visitor's organization will be helping to usher in La Porte's annual Winterfest; the Bride Blu bridal show; Shelf Ice Brewfest; and the Saint Patrick's Day Parade, among other events.
Winterfest
Events for the festival include Ice Sculpture Demonstrations, Family Game Night, Family Ceramics, “Snowball” Softball Tournament, Breakfast with the Birds, Community Snow Angel Gathering, Horse Drawn Wagon Rides, Barre Class, Wheel Throwing Pottery demonstration (with an opportunity to try out the wheel), in addition to a few new events throughout the weekend. Hosted by the City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department Jan. 24-26.
North American Ice Fishing Tournament
Visit Michigan City LaPorte will be hosting the North American Ice Fishing Circuit (NAIFC) qualifying tournaments on Feb. 7-9. Organizers encourage local teams to participate and have a chance at winning some significant prize money. Spectators are invited to watch the action.
Shelf Ice BrewFest
Shelf Ice Brewfest will be held on Feb. 15 from 1-5 p.m., (VIP entry at noon), located outdoors on Franklin Street between 6th and 8th streets to highlight the best brew masters in the Great Lakes area. Craft brewers from Indiana, Michigan and beyond will be pouring their brews for visitors to enjoy. Attendees can expect to sample hundreds of brews, enjoy artisan foods, view chainsaw wielding ice carvers, and see the display of lights on Franklin Street.
Bride Blu @Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa
Make your wedding perfect, meet with experts as you sip champagne and sample hors d’oeuvres provided by Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa. Visit more than 60 vendors throughout Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan showcasing the latest wedding fashions and trends to make your wedding day magical. Bride Blu is a one-stop-shop to all things bridal, bringing together bridal gowns, tuxedo shops, hair and makeup stylists, photographers, videographers, DJs, caterers, florists, dance studios, venues and the finest jewelers in the region. Feb. 16 from 12-3 p.m.
Saint Patrick’s Day Parade
Michigan City’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade starts at 1 p.m. March 7, stepping off from 11th Street, marching north on Franklin Street and ending at 4th Street. For those who want to continue the celebration, a pub crawl with paddy wagon buses kicks off at 3:30 p.m.
Footlight Theatre Features “Gypsy”
Gypsy tells the story of the dreams and efforts of one hungry, powerhouse of a woman to get her two daughters into show business. Loosely based on the 1957 memoir of famous striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee. Footlight Theatre is located at 1705 Franklin St., Michigan City, Hours: Thursday-Sunday 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinee 2 p.m. March 6-8.
La Porte County Visitors Guide & Calendar of Events have arrived
Visit Michigan City La Porte announces the 2020 Official Visitors Guide for LaPorte County has arrived along with the first quarter 2020 Calendar of Events. The newly designed guides and Calendar of Events are being distributed throughout the county. Want to know what to do in La Porte County? Get your free copies by visiting the office at 4073 S. Franklin St. in Michigan City, call 800-634-2650, or download these publications free at www.visitmichigancitylaporte.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.