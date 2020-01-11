Organizations

Genealogical Society
La PORTE — The La Porte County Genealogical Society met at Round the Clock restaurant on Dec. 10, for their annual holiday dinner.
Following the meal, the committee for the Genealogist of the Year Award was called upon. Chairperson Dorothy Palmer announced that there was no recipient. She was interrupted by committee member Gloria Arndt, who explained that the award honors a recipient for service in the area of genealogy in La Porte County. The 2019 recipient, Dorothy Palmer, has served as president, secretary and treasurer of the society. She assisted with the paticipation by the society at the Pioneer Days at Creek Ridge County Park. As the society’s contribution to the Indiana Bicentennial in 2016, she cooperated with the Michigan City Public Library to present “Indiana Through the Lens.” She has been active in record indexing and transcription and the publication of these indices and transcriptions. A certificate honoring her selection was presented by Arndt and Patricia Gruse Harris, committee member.
For more information about the society, visit sites.rootsweb.com/~inlcigs/, or follow us on Facebook. Letters or inquiries may be addressed to the La Porte County (IN) Genealogical Society, P. O. Box 365, La Porte, IN 46352.
The January meeting of the society, an opportunity for members and guests to share their new discoveries, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14. The meeting will be at the usual meeting place, the La Porte City Parks Department headquarters building at 250 Pine Lake Avenue, La Porte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.