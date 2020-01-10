MICHIGAN CITY — The Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) in Michigan City has announced an expansion of its scholarship program to include adults. Start-up funding for this project has been provided through a grant from the Unity Foundation of La Porte County.
“At LCA, we believe art is for everyone,” said Hannah Hammond-Hagman, education director of the LCA. “Our onsite classes, workshops and camps engage children and adults in our community with the arts in a deep and personally meaningful way. The new Adult Scholarship Fund will provide financial assistance for students ages 18 and up who wish to pursue their artistic passions through LCA’s art classes and workshops but face financial barriers.”
LCA offers three sessions of art classes per year, plus several weeklong summer camps. In a typical session, the schedule includes 10-12 different youth and adult classes on such topics including abstract painting, fused glass and stop motion animation, among others.
In keeping with its mission to provide equal access to impactful arts experiences, LCA has long offered youth scholarships to eliminate barriers for children who wish to attend classes and camps, the center said in a release. This program is largely supported by two funds – the LCA-specific Dolly Fund endowment for children ages 7 through 18, and the Michigan City Public Art Committee (MAC) Children’s Scholarship Fund for Michigan City children ages 5 to 18.
In addition to allowing LCA to expand the age range for scholarships, grant funds can be used to meet any youth scholarship needs not covered by current funding sources.
“Over the past year, we have seen a dramatic increase in scholarship requests,” said Michelle Shirk, LCA development director. “This is wonderful news, as it means we are becoming more effective at raising awareness of our programs and creating an environment that is welcoming to all. However, it also means we must rely on community partners like Unity Foundation of La Porte County to help us sustain our growing audience. We are so grateful for their support!”
Registration for LCA’s spring session of classes opens Wednesday, Jan. 15. To learn more about specific offerings or to apply for a scholarship, visit www.lubeznikcenter.org or call 219-874-4900.
Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides access to exhibitions and programs that explore contemporary ideas. The organization is located at 101 W. 2nd St. at the lakefront in Michigan City.
Admission is free year-round. Gallery weekday hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Galleries will be closed from Jan. 5 to Jan. 24. For more information, visit www.lubeznikcenter.org or call 219-874-4900.
