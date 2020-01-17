MICHIGAN CITY — Stephen P. Moore of Moore's Auto Repair & Towing of Michigan City received the American Towman Trust Ward in Atlantic City on Dec. 6, 2019, during the American Towman Exposition.
According to American Towman, this exposition was the world's largest trade show for towing professionals.
A towing company that receives the award was nominated by a third party organization in the towing trade who has a working relationship with that towing company, American Towman said. The recipient must have also scored high on customer reviews online (Google, Yelp, etc.) The Trust Award is presented by American Towman Magazine, an industry trade publication.
Moore's Auto Repair & Towing also received an American Towman Trust Pin at the Trusted Towers ceremony held in the Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel. The ceremony included a cameo performance from songwriter Mike Corbin playing the guitar and singing a new song, "Trust," in honor of tow companies receiving the pin.
American Towman Publisher Dennie Ortiz presided over the ceremony, telling recipients, "Trust is the glue of life. It's the foundational principle that holds all relationships."
According to American Towman, a towing service receives a high percentage of first-time callers. The Trust Award signifies a company that has a track record of trustworthiness, thus the award has great value to its recipients, American Towman said.
