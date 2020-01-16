Upcoming events

Free Architecture Talk at Barker Mansion
MICHIGAN CITY – A free architecture talk will be offered at Michigan City’s Barker Mansion on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. The mansion’s newest Heritage Interpreter, Lillie Magers-Pershing, will lead the 30-minute discussion. Magers-Pershing comes from South Bend, where she also leads tours at the historic Oliver Mansion.
Her talk will consist of photographic images, many historic, detailing the finer design elements of the mansion. After the program, guests are welcome to take a self-guided tour of the mansion for a fee of $5 per youth/senior and $8 per adult. Reservations are not needed.
The Barker Mansion is located at 631 Washington Street in Michigan City. Visit www.barkermansion.com or call 219-873-1520 for details.
Open-Mic Night returns to Footlight
MICHIGAN CITY — After a two month hiatus over the holidays, the Footlight Players will be back hosting an open-mic night every 4th Friday of the month at 7 p.m.
The group is starting out the new year by having Captain Ambivalent as their featured performer. The Captain is a self-acclaimed nerd-rock singer/songwriter/superhero, boldly battling market forces since 2005. His glacial rise from obscurity to international obscurity began at Front Porch Music in Valparaiso and has grown to include Doctor Demento, The Midnight Special, South Bend Public Television, Pierogi-fest in Whiting, Gen-Con, and one man shows at fringe festivals, and alternative theaters, and even a brief moment on "America's Got Talent." He is the host of an open stage at The Nest in Michigan City the third Saturday of each month. He has two full length albums and an EP with another album in the works.
Show date is Friday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. Admission is free with a requested donation. Performers must pay a $2 entertainers' fee and register online to be promised a spot on the line-up. You can register by going to www.FootlightPlayers.org. Footlight Theatre is located at 1705 Franklin St. in Downtown Michigan City. Footlight Theatre is an 80 seat house and there are no reservations for this event so come early. If you have any questions regarding this event or any Footlight Players happenings, call 219-874-4035.
