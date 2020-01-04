Footlight Players
MICHIGAN CITY — The Footlight Players were busy over the holiday season. Early in December for two weekends, members held a Christmas Decoration Sale with gently used items donated from the estate of Bobby Komendera and Bill Wild. There were thousands of items to be had at reasonable prices. They will be repeating this sale for one more weekend on Jan. 10, 11 and 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Dec. 15, the group held their annual Christmas party at the theater. As always, it was a pot-luck with food prepared by the membership and a gift exchange.
Footlight’s vocal ensemble, The Footnotes under the direction of Lee Meyer, also had a busy performance schedule. They were featured at the La Porte County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s annual Winter Glow on Nov. 20 and sang at Al’s Grocery Store on Franklin Street from 10-11 a.m. on Nov. 30 and Dec. 14 and 21. They also were contracted to sing at Silver Birch on Dec. 18.
The Footlight Players also had a float in the city’s winter parade with the Footnote singers featured on it. Hopefully you had the chance to witness this talented group of singers dressed in their Victorian costumes that has become a mainstay in the city for more than 20 years.
On Friday, Dec. 27, Lee and Laura Meyer with the help of Bobbi Lauritsen put on an After Christmas Memories concert. The featured artists from Friday at Footlight open-mic nights were invited to partake in this event. The event started with the emcee for the evening, John Hutchinson, introducing the Footnotes as the opening act. After intermission and an audience participation rendition of the 12 Days of Christmas, participants were treated to the voices of Candace Archer and Joe Stewart. The Footnotes ended the event with a rendition of the 12 Days After Christmas.
Upcoming events in January will be auditions for the Spring musical “Gypsy,” which will run the first three weekends in March. Footlight needs a cast of all ages and you need not have any experience other than a love of the performing arts. The audition dates are Sunday, Jan. 5, and Monday, Jan. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. On Friday, Jan. 24, the group will resume their open-mic night that takes place on the fourth Friday of each month starting at 7 p.m. If interested in performing, go to www.footlightplayers.org. and fill out a registration form.
If interested in becoming a member of patron, go online or call the theater at 219-874-4035. Everyone is welcomed. Meetings are held on the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the theater. The theater is located at 1705 Franklin Street in the heart of Michigan City.
The group, directed by Lee C. Meyer, consists of Candace Archer, Mary Barr, Debbie and Gary Bartholomew, Howard Brenneman, Kathy Chase, Christine Long, Marsha Markle, Laura Meyer Dan Moser, Deb Reason, Dale Schultz and Joe Stewart. The first soloist was community favorite Dan Moser, followed by ladies from the Great Lake Sound Chorus performing four-part harmony barbershop-style followed by La Porte’s Will Rogers, Jim Lampl.
