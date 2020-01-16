MICHIGAN CITY — The public is invited to relive the Prohibition Era during an event at Michigan City’s Barker Mansion on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Guests to Bootleggin’ at Barker can expect an evening of hand-crafted cocktails, food, and music while being immersed in the history and opulence of the 163-year-old mansion, said Interim Director Jessica Rosier. Mansion staff and volunteers will be on hand to interpret the Barker story to guests as they partake in the throwback evening.
“Mr. Barker would relish whiskey and cigars in the library during his time,” Rosier said. “And, we’ve heard unconfirmed rumors that daughter Catherine made bathtub gin during the Prohibition Era. We’ll be playing off those fun themes during this event.”
Guests can enjoy appetizers provided by McGuiness Pub and sample themed drinks though the evening. Other area businesses participating include The False Front, The Brewery Lodge and Leeds Public House. Each will compete for “best cocktail” as voted upon by guests. Additionally, live music will be played in the Drawing Room.
“We are very excited to be a sponsor for this event,” said Eve Wierzbicki, founder of Dig the Dunes (digthedunes.com). “We love to help people discover the hidden treasures of the area and we feel this will allow people who may have never stepped foot inside Barker Mansion to discover it as well as experience it in such a fun way."
Guests will be welcomed in two time slots through the evening; 5-7 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance through Eventbrite and cost is $45. A portion of proceeds will go directly to children’s programming at the mansion. The 21+ event is a partnership between the mansion and Dig the Dunes. Learn more by visiting Eventbrite.com and searching “Bootleggin at Barker.”
