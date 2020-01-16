Avery to speak during assembly at Marquette

MICHIGAN CITY — The game of soccer has taken him to several dozen countries across four continents and on Friday, Jan. 17, Mike Avery will be at Marquette Catholic High School.
Avery, who has acquired two decades worth of Division I coaching experience during stints at University of Louisville, University of Notre Dame, and Valparaiso University, will share his message during a 1 p.m. all-school assembly.
According to Marquette, Avery was the architect of the #oneVALPO campaign, a diversity movement that hatched from an incident that occurred to one of his players in 2013. Avery is also a partner of They Often Cry Outreach (TOCO), a not-for-profit organization that aids at-risk, orphaned children in the Caribbean. Avery’s program also was responsible for raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for St. Baldrick’s Foundation, an organization that aims to find cures for childhood cancers, Marquette said.
Away from soccer, the former professional player has toured schools, businesses, and organizations to deliver speeches on the topics of leadership, community, team culture, kindness, compassion, empathy, and diversity/inclusion.
