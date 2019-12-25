Michigan City Library Beat

Access our Online Catalog from Home — www.mclib.org. You can find information about the library by visiting their webpage at http://www.mclib.org. The library website will take you to the Online Catalog where you can access books, videos, DVD, CDs, magazines and much more. WI-FI is available in the library. For more information, stop by the Reference Department. All library public desks will have information and codes for accessing the service. Normal library hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m. To manage your account online, you need your barcode number from your library card and a pin number which you can get from the circulation desk. For more information, contact the circulation desk at 873-3042.
Library Remodel Phase II
The library is in the middle of the second phase of the remodeling. The library's meeting room will be closed through the month of December and most of January. Some materials are affected and there will be no material reserves through December. Check the library's website at mclib.org or the Facebook page for up-to-the-minute updates about changes to library hours and departments.
Friends of the Library
Your Friends of the Library membership shows that the library and all it has to offer the community, is important to you and your family. All of your $10 per year dues goes to support the Library and its various programs and services. And the Friends are also having a fundraiser. When you bring the flyer (available online or at the library) and purchase Fannie May treats, 30 percent of the net proceeds will be donated to the Friends of the Library.
Follow the Library on Facebook and Twitter
Check out the library now on Facebook and Twitter (MCPublicLibrar1). The sites will keep you up-to-date on all the things going on. Links to Facebook and Twitter are available on the library's website: www.mclib.org.
Tax Assistance Volunteers Needed
Each year the library participates in the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. The library is looking for volunteers to offer help at least one day a week during the tax season (Feb-April). The IRS provides some training and you must pass the VITA test through the intermediate level. Testing and training are online. There is a great need in our community for this kind of assistance. For more information, call 219-873-3049.
The Learning Center
Do you love to read? Would you like to share that with someone else? The Learning Center is in dire need of a few good people! They have students on a waiting list for tutoring assistance, especially for reading. If you are willing to give just a few hours a week, you can make a big difference in the lives of students in the community. Sign up to volunteer at the Learning Center today. Call 219-873-3049 or better yet, stop by the library and see Jessica.
Driving Practice Tests
The Michigan City Public Library and Driving Tests.org are partnering to offer 11 different practice tests for Indiana driving. In addition, questions about Indiana driving rules and regulations are answered on their website. Access the free tests on the library's website.
Reference
The Michigan City Public Library offers employment, career planning and job training information at the library. File unemployment claims online and use Indiana Career Connect, the state's online employment site. Sign up for online classes to improve your job-related skills. When the remodeling is finished, you can make an appointment with our reference staff to help you with your resume. Normal faxing and printing fees apply.
Honor Someone and Support Your Library
Support the library and honor someone special with a suggested donation of $20 to the library's Endowment Fund. The library will honor the designated person by placing a decorative bookplate imprinted with their name inside the front cover of a book. Arrangements can be made to dedicate other library materials as well. Donors can designate the general subject or a library staff member will help choose an appropriate topic. It's a way to pay tribute to special anniversaries, school or sports honors, birthdays, weddings or memorials. The Endowment Fund is a sustaining fund designed to enhance programs and library services. It is supported by gifts from generous individuals, businesses and organizations. For more information or to honor someone today, call 219-873-3049.
Youth Services
Do you need homework help? If you are looking for ebooks, articles, and encyclopedias, the library has research databases, including the Gale Virtual Reference Library! Have your library card handy and click on the link on the library’s home page to access thousands of fully illustrated articles and books.
Week at a Glance at the Library
Tuesday & Wednesday, Dec. 31 & Jan. 1
Library Closed — Happy New Year
