WESTVILLE— Applications are now being accepted for the 2020 Young Leaders Academy program for high school students, conducted by the Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest (PNW). The former SLYCE program has been redesigned with a more robust curriculum that includes action-based learning and brings PNW faculty and staff into the classroom with youth participants.
Sheila Matias, executive director of the Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest, said schools and parents are encouraged to invest in youth leadership because it offers a 3-for-1 investment.
“Training young leaders develops productive, empowered students who better understand their community, supports youths’ healthy development, and provides training for the next generation of community leaders,” Matias said.
Important background about the Young Leaders Academy at PNW includes:
• The Young Leaders Academy is a 6-month program, running January through June.
• Students will participate once a month during the school day; the applicant must therefore be a student in good standing.
• Each student will be awarded a certificate from the Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest upon completion of the program.
• The Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest will work with each participant’s school to ensure that absences are excused.
• Program cost is $1,000 for the six-month program of full-day sessions. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are included during each session. Limited scholarship funds may be available.
• Apply online at www.pnw.edu/yla.
Scholarship support for students helps ensure program access for all high school students across Northwest Indiana. Anyone interested in helping to fund a full or partial scholarship to the Young Leaders Academy for an area high school student is encouraged to contact LeadershipInstitute@pnw.edu or call 219-989-2802.
The Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest, home to programs such as Leadership Northwest Indiana (LNI), Young Leaders Academy (formerly SLYCE) and the Explorer Academy, is offers leadership development in Northwest Indiana. Learn more about The Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest at www.pnw.edu/leadership-institute.
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is a student-centered university located in Northwest Indiana, near Chicago, offering undergraduate and graduate education. For more information about PNW, visit www.pnw.edu.
