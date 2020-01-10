New law partner announced
La PORTE — Newby Lewis Kaminski & Jones has announced that Anthony G. Novak became a partner of the law firm on Jan. 1. He is a graduate of Michigan City High School. He graduated from Ball State University, B.S. cum laude Honors College, and Indiana University McKinney School of Law, and has been a lawyer at the law firm since August 2014. His primary areas of practice are real estate, business and corporated practice, and estate planning and administration.
Century 21 Affiliated
MICHIGAN CITY — Century 21 Affiliated has announced that Pat Mathews-Janasiak is Top Selling and Top Volume Agent for December. Pat is a seasoned 30 year full-time agent, who has spent her entire career with Century 21. She works with both buyers and sellers, and is experienced in both residential and commercial sales.
Randy Novak is Top Listing Agent. He is part of Novak Team with his wife Debbie. They are both licensed brokers. Randy has been representing buyers and sellers since 1998, and has seven professional designations. Novak Team works together to offer their combined experience in real estate, knowledge of the area and the market.
