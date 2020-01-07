Barker Middle School hosted the first Parent Invite to Lunch on Oct. 31. Parents, guardians or any adult advocate were invited to have lunch with their student in the gym. During the lunch, participants were also invited to participate in spooky candy experiments to support Barker's STEM theme. Spooky stories were also shared. Participants could also take the experiments and stories home to share with additional family members. Mrs. Hamann, seventh and eighth grade science teacher, helped host the invite dressed as an M&M. The next Parent Invite to Lunch will be in February and the last one of the year will be in April.
