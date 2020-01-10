Spreading holiday cheer

Photos by Kim NowatzkeTemple Missionary Baptist Church, 2725 Wabash St., spread holiday cheer during the month of December by visiting Rittenhouse Village of Michigan City, Silver Birth Michigan City and Trail Creek Place. Members sang Christmas Carols to the residents, and passed out homemade Christmas cards made by the kids in Children’s Church and other small homemade gifts.
