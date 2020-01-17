MICHIGAN CITY — Applegate & Company, CPAs in Michigan City has announced the hiring of two new employees.
Ronda Ross, CPA candidate
Ronda received her undergraduate degree from the University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA) and a master’s degree in business administration with a finance minor from California State University, Los Angeles.
She has passed all four parts of the CPA examination and is a candidate for licensure. Prior to joining Applegate & Company, CPAs in 2019, Ronda has been in education, teaching courses in accounting, business, personal finance, and computer applications. Ronda is certified as a Chief Business of Finance for Indiana Schools, a litigation paralegal, and also holds certification in Microsoft Office.
Matt Baker
Matt is primarily specialized in public sector auditing and accounting.
He began his career as a public servant working for the Porter County Auditor’s Office then transferring to the Porter County Treasurer’s Office as the Chief Deputy Treasurer. After working for Porter County Government for seven years, Matt went to work as a staff auditor at Crowe LLP where he audited and consulted for governments, Not-For-Profits, and quasi-government organizations. After his two years at Crowe LLP, Matt moved on to work for the Indiana State Board of Accounts as a field examiner auditing local governmental units focusing primarily on auditing the grant programs of those units.
Matt received his Bachelor of Science in Financial Information Systems — concentration in Accounting from Indiana University Northwest. After obtaining his Bachelor’s degree, he moved on to obtain his Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Accounting also from Indiana University Northwest. He is eligible to sit for the CPA exams and is actively pursuing the CPA certification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.