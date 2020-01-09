MICHIGAN CITY — Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City, is announcing a series of shows and special events for the months of January and February.
The bridal fair Bride Blu will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16, from 12-3 p.m. in the Stardust Event Center. Check out Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan exhibitors showcasing the latest in wedding fashions and trends. Vendors include bridal dress and tuxedo shops, photographers, videographers, DJs, caterers, florists, dance studios and jewelers. Bride Blu features a fashion show, giveaways, samples and demonstrations, show specials and a grand prize drawing for a trip to Las Vegas. Admission is free for preregistered attendees; brides can register for the wedding party at nwitimes.com/brideblu
At Rocks lounge, it’s free live music from local and regional bands. On Fridays, see That’s What She Said at 6 p.m. on Jan. 10; Sheryl & Say Yes! at 6 p.m. and Smarty Pants at 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 17; The Bigger Picture Band at 6 p.m. and Brian Kovac and Co. at 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 24. On Saturdays, don’t miss Classical Blast at 1 p.m., Sorry for Partying at 5:30 p.m. and Semple at 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 11; Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones at 1 p.m., Visions of Santana at 5:30 p.m. and Final Say at 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 18; Charles & Company Band at 1 p.m., R-Gang at 5:30 p.m. and Deja Vu at 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 25. On Sundays, see Spike and the Spitwads at 12 p.m. and Highnoon at 5 p.m. on Jan. 12; Middle of the Road at 12 p.m. and Hoosier Highway at 5 p.m. on Jan. 19, Goodfellas at 12 p.m. and Two Beer Tommy at 5 p.m. on Jan. 26. Seating is limited, so arrive early.
