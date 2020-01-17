GRANTS AVAILABLE FOR BLADE SIGNS

The Michigan CIty Mainstreet Associatin has announced the laucnh of a new Blade Sign Grant available to all businesses and retailers in the Uptown Arts District. MCMA will reimburse eligible applicants for 50 percent of the cost of a new blade sign, up to a maximum amount of $1,000. Blade signs, which project outward from a building perpendicular to traffic flow, are a "great opportunity to increase visibility and foot traffic," according to MCMA. Details are available on the association website – theuptownartsdistrict.com/project/2020-blade-sign-grant/ – which includes a blade sign toolkit to assist in procuring a blade sign.