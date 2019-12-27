La PORTE — Late on the afternoon of Dec. 11, deputies from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, along with Sheriff John Boyd, stopped by the residents of five very important children (VIC) in their marked squad cars.
These children were going through difficult times. According to the Sheriff’s Office, four of the children (who were siblings) were from outside the county where they witnessed, and were victims of, a traumatic incident. The fifth was the child of a deputy who was stationed overseas on a lengthy military deployment.
The Sheriff’s Office said the VIC crew rode in style to a local restaurant where they were served a warm and hearty dinner, then shopped with the deputies to select secret gifts for their brothers and sisters, along with a few items for themselves.
“We were made aware of these children in our community and felt it was necessary to do something for them in this trying time in their lives,” said Capt. Derek Allen, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office. “They are very resilient children and left a mark on our all our hearts. They are near and dear to us and we are glad to have them here with us (in La Porte County).”
Department members involved in the event included Sheriff John Boyd; captains Derek Allen and Dallas Smythe; deputies Andrew Morse, Andrew Hahn, Robert Greer, Jon Samuelson and Kristina Wimmer; and Administrative Assistant Kristy Hahn.
For privacy reasons, the LCSO cannot identify the VIC squad members.
