MICHIGAN CITY — Members Advantage Credit Union (MACU) said it's ending 2019 on a high note by making monetary donations to several local non-profits.
“As a community institution, it’s important that we do our part,” said Frank Beachnau, president of Members Advantage Credit Union. “Being able to care for our community the way we do is one of the things that I love about being part of a credit union, and being able to help during the holidays — a time that is especially hard for many families — makes it even more special.”
According to MACU, the organization has been a longtime supporter of the Salvation Army of Michigan City and recently donated $2,000. The money will help further the Salvation Army’s mission in Michigan City, which includes, among other outreaches, helping feed nearly 800 local families.
Non-profit Steady Stitchers just received a $500 donation from MACU. Steady Stitchers uses donated finances and fabric to create various items for community members, including afghans and hats for preemies, backpacks, hats, scarves, mittens, walker and wheelchair totes, and more.
For the second year, MACU donated $500 to NewDay Foundation. NewDay’s mission is to help cancer patients as they struggle with everyday challenges. Donations are used to create Bags of Hope comprised of items that help patients cope during chemotherapy, as well as purchase and distribute coloring books, activity books, etc. to children in the hospital.
Bob Havens, MACU Executive Vice President, said, “As a credit union, we are humbled to be able to help our friends and neighbors in the way we do. Our community has so many worthy organizations, and we are honored to be able to help support the great work they do.”
Members Advantage Credit Union is a locally managed, nonprofit, full-service financial institution. Open to anyone who lives or works in La Porte, Porter or Lake County, Members Advantage has locations in Michigan City and Portage. For more information, call 1-877-874-6943 or visit www.macuonline.org.
