Innovators honor Davies with Lifetime Achievement Award

John Davies, second from left, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest during the Society’s annual event in November. He is pictured with, from left, Thomas L. Keon, chancellor of Purdue Northwest; Maggi Spartz, president of Unity Foundation of La Porte County and board secretary of the Society; and Gary Johnson, president of Mortar Net Solutions and board chair of the Society.