Innovators honor Davies with Lifetime Achievement Award

PORTAGE — The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest has announced John Davies as the organization’s first Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.
This award is the Society of Innovators’ highest honor for an individual leader, Purdue said in a release. The award will not be given every year, but rather will be presented as the organization’s Board of Directors identifies deserving candidates. Not only must the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient demonstrate significant innovation, Purdue said, but that the work was sustained over a significant amount of time and their success was not limited to just one role, company or sector. It is open to any individual whose work took place in or significantly impacted the Northwest Indiana region.
“John Davies easily crosses the hurdle of being recognized for lifetime achievement in this community,” said Gary Johnson, president of Mortar Net Solutions and board chair of the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest.
Davies is the founder and retired managing director of the Society of Innovators. He successfully led the organization from its inception in 2005 until 2018. Davies was also instrumental in relaunching the South Shore poster series in the late 1990s and worked with the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority (SSCVA) to create the Wall of Legends in 2004, an exhibit focused on often unsung Region heroes who shared the values of exploration, courage, creativity and innovation.
A self-proclaimed champion for Northwest Indiana, Davies was one of the first to say that innovation exists in the region. He has helped drive a culture of innovation here.
“While speaking with many of John Davies’ friends and colleagues, we quickly discovered that this award is long overdue,” said Jason Williams, assistant director of the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest. “It is clear that John’s impact on this region will last for generations to come.”
Davies was recognized at the Society’s annual event on Nov. 21. More information about the award can be found online at www.pnw.edu/soi/awards.
According to PNW, the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest aims to contribute to economic and community development throughout Northwest Indiana as the champion of innovation in the region. For more information about the Society, visit www.pnw.edu/soi.
Purdue University Northwest is a student-centered university located in Northwest Indiana. For more information about PNW, visit www.pnw.edu.
