Access the library's Online Catalog from Home — www.mclib.org.
The library website will take you to the Online Catalog where you can access books, videos, DVD, CDs, magazines and much more. Wi-Fi is available in the library. For more information, stop by the Reference Department. All library public desks will have information and codes for accessing the service. Normal library hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays 1-5 p.m. To manage your account online, you need your barcode number from your library card and a pin number which you can get from the circulation desk. For more information, contact the circulation desk at 873-3042.
Library Remodel Phase II
The library is winding down the second phase of its remodeling. The library's meeting room has reopened. Check the library's website at mclib.org or its Facebook page for up-to-the-minute updates.
Follow the Library on Facebook and Twitter
Check out the library now on Facebook and Twitter (MCPublicLibrar1). This will keep you up-to-date on everything going on. Links to Facebook and Twitter are available on the library's website: www.mclib.org.
The Learning Center
Do you love to read? Would you like to share that with someone else? The Learning Center is in dire need of a few good people! They have students on a waiting list for tutoring assistance, especially for reading. If you are willing to give just a few hours a week, you can make a big difference in the lives of students in the community. Sign up to volunteer at the Learning Center today. Call 219-873-3049 or stop by the library and see Jessica.
Driving Practice Tests
The Michigan City Public Library and Driving Tests.org are partnering to offer 11 different practice tests for Indiana driving. In addition, questions about Indiana driving rules and regulations are answered on their website. Access the free tests on the library's website.
Reference
The Michigan City Public Library offers employment, career planning and job training information at the library. File unemployment claims online and use Indiana Career Connect, the state's online employment site. Sign up for online classes to improve your job-related skills. When the remodeling is finished, you can make an appointment with our reference staff to help you with your resume. Normal faxing and printing fees apply.
Youth Services
Story Time returns Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. and Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs, activities, crafts and more with the Story Time Crew!
Week at a Glance at the Library
Thursday, Jan. 30
3:30 p.m. Makerspace: Open Lab Hours — Create, discover and tinker with LEGO WeDo, Micro Bits, paper circuits, Ozobots, and more! For kids ages 6-18. Kids 12 and under must have a parent or guardian attend the session with them.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Noon Gentle Flow Yoga — Certified yoga instructor Lauralee Sikorski, who has taught more than 5,000 hours of classes, returns to lead a free gentle flow yoga with emphasis on deep breathing and releasing stress. Bring your own mat, wear comfortable attire and come on an empty stomach.
