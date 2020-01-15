Local students named to Trine President's List
ANGOLA, Ind. — Several local student on Trine University's main campus were named to the President's List for the Fall 2019 term. To earn President's List honors, main campus students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
Area students named to the President's List include the following:
• Nicholas Biegel of Hanna, majoring in Electrical Engineering.
• Emily Bradley of Rolling Prairie, majoring in Forensic Science.
• Jordan Daniels of La Porte, majoring in Design Engineering Technology.
• Kyle Foerg of La Porte, majoring in Exercise Science-PT interest.
• Rhett Gulotta of La Porte, majoring in Civil Engineering.
• Rebekah Parsons of Walkerton, majoring in Criminal Justice-BS.
• Claire Salyer of La Porte, majoring in Biomedical Engineering.
Saint Mary's College names Dean's List
NOTRE DAME, Ind. —Megan Mullins of La Porte has been named to the Saint Mary's College Dean's List for the 2019 fall semester.
To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary's, a student must achieve a grade point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.
Saint Mary's College is a Catholic liberal arts institution in Notre Dame.
Local students named to Dean's List
PENSACOLA, Fla. — The following local students were named to the Dean's List by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2019 fall semester:
• Brad Reeder of Chesterton
• Steve Seel of Hebron
Pensacola Christian College is a liberal arts college enrolling students from every state in the U.S. and from around the world.
Gustavus Adolphus College announces 2019 Fall Semester Dean's List
ST. PETER, Minn. — Delaney Bluhm of La Porte has been named to the Fall Semester Dean's List at Gustavus Adolphus College. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average (based on a scale in which 4.0 = A) or higher for the semester ending in December 2019.
Gustavus Adolphus College is a private liberal arts college in Saint Peter, Minnesota, that prepares 2,200 undergraduates for lives of leadership, service, and lifelong learning.
Local students named to fall 2019 Dean's List at DePauw
GREENCASTLE, Ind. — DePauw University has named two local students to its Fall 2019 Dean's List. The Dean's List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Then following local students were named to DePauw's Fall 2019 Deans List:
•Danielle Adams of Union Mills
• Noah Schuster of La Porte
Founded in 1837, DePauw University is a residential, private liberal arts university in Greencastle, Indiana.
