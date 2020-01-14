Save the Dunes advocacy meeting

MICHIGAN CITY – Northwest Indiana Green Drinks will mark its seventh anniversary and kick off its eighth year with its annual Save the Dunes advocacy program, presented by executive director Natalie Johnson. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Shoreline Brewer, 208 Wabash St. in Michigan City. Johnson will discuss opportunities to lobby in D.C. in March or join Save the Dunes' armchair advocates. For more information, call 219-210-7513. Suggested donation is $5, $2 for students.
Save the Dunes is a governing member of the Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition, dedicated to securing a sustainable Great Lakes restoration plan and the federal funding to implement it. Each March, more than 100 Great Lakes advocates head to D.C. to elevate policy priorities, and tell the story of restoration success, drinking water investment need, and the importance of conservation action. Save the Dunes is seeking applicants to travel on March 4-5, who may be eligible for a scholarship to cover travel expenses.
Green Drinks meets the third Thursday of every month (except July and December) at Shoreline Brewery. These events are sponsored by Save the Dunes and supported by 219 GreenConnect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.