Local Lore

Some of the classic games in Fern Eddy Schultz' personal collection.

 Photo provided

Believe or not, the kids of yesteryear had plenty of pastimes to occupy their downtime — many had rules which were made up at the time, and the rules changed regularly, depending on the participants.

Some of the more popular games were hopscotch, jump rope, jacks, kick-the-can, hide-and-seek and handball. Most of the games were outside games and children were encouraged to “go out and play.”

Local Lore is a monthly column by La Porte County Historian Fern Eddy Schultz

