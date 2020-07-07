The corner at the intersection of I and 10th streets in La Porte is probably best known for the activities that reportedly occurred in the Andrew house.
The house is often referred to as the Andrew-Zimmerman house. It stood at 918 I Street. It was built between 1845 and 1850 by George Lafferty Andrew, a doctor from Ohio, for his wife, Catherine, who lived to be 100 years old. The house gained much notoriety because of the reported ghostly activities occurring there. Some blamed the haunting on the spirits of a Potawatomi Indian maiden who died there about 182 years ago. One write-up reported her as being the daughter of Chief Saguenay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.