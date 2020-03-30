As the COVID-19 outbreak and quarantine start to overlap with the spring sports schedule, coaches and athletes are exploring avenues to simulate competition — not contesting the games, meets or matches per se; but disrupting the monotony and filling the void of inactivity.
Mishawaka girls track coach Chris Kowalewski was on a morning run recently when he came up with an idea.
"I was trying think of how to connect with the team via social media and keep them motivated," Kowalewski said. "Basically I was seeing a lot athletes of many levels posting their workouts on Twitter and on how they’re handling not being with their teams. I saw Penn do a 10-day challenge of kids practicing their event at home. So I took the practice video idea and (thought), why not do a virtual meet? And why not involve the others teams?"
The Cavemen were slated to meet La Porte in a season-opening meet last Wednesday, so Kowalewski contacted Slicers coach Becca Tuholski to pitch the idea.
"I was so excited because I knew it would be a fun opportunity for the girls," Tuholski said. "Honestly, I think it was exactly what we needed. We have so many unknowns right now, and as our current state of life continues to evolve, it's important that we make the best of it. We need to work with what we have and what we know and what we can do here in this moment."
Tuholski presented the idea to her team in a group reminder and three juniors — throwers Lyrics Thresh and Rachel Bellah and sprinter/jumper Bri Thorp — hopped on it.
"I saw it on Twitter and thought it was a pretty cool idea," Bellah said. "It was something we could still do even though the meet was cancelled. People had already submitted some. Sitting inside, our season is basically cancelled, it's something fun to get people involved, to see how creative we can be."
The meet wasn't a match-up of fastest, highest or farthest so much as it was most ingenious.
"I saw the message, I was doing E-Learning, and needed a break to not think of the whole corona thing," Thresh said. "When I first saw the post, I was wanting to just do a little thing in my room, then Rachel was like, 'Girl, you've got to get more into it. Be creative, funny.'"
Thorp noticed that several Mishawaka girls posted Tweets related to sprinting, so she figured she'd go a different route.
"I didn't see any jumpers, it was just running, so why not go the extra leap?" she said. "Everyone's bored, being cooped up, it's something to have fun with and still feel like a meet."
Her family shares 100 acres of farm property with her uncle, so Thorp definitely has the real estate to do a meet's worth of events.
"I was going to do it onto the couch, but I couldn't get it set up," she said. "I took hay bales and threw an old dog bed on top of the bales. It was a lot shorter than I thought, so I didn't have to flip over it. I'm trying to think of a way to make it a legitimate practice."
Thresh didn't think her parents would care for the idea of her using an actual shot put, creating big dents in their yard, prompting her to come up with a reasonable option.
"I was looking for something that was round," she said. "I couldn't find a tennis ball, but an orange was perfect."
Using a bricked area in the back yard as the throwing circle, Thresh loosened up, chucked the orange a few times, measured her throw and jumped around as if she'd made a personal best. Her clip, shot by her brother Ethan, was set to Eye of The Tiger from Rocky III.
"It was really funny," she said. "People are going out of their mind with the stuff going on, so I wanted to laugh, have fun with it. I thought more girls would do it, but I understand. Some of them are busy."
Bella, with the help of her sister Katie, did several clips and edited them with the iMovie application. She tossed a volleyball off her deck and connected it with images of the ball going into a basketball hoop, rolling down a teeter totter, bouncing off a trampoline and bopping her sister in the head. All the actions was set to cartoon-type sound effects.
"I was thinking about just making it like I was throwing it real far, but I wanted to do something more fun, more creative," Bellah said. "We just did one take for each segment. It didn't have to be perfect. It was a fun, cool experience."
Kowalewski was happy with the response and plans to do the same thing with all of Mishawaka's dual meets this spring.
"I’m glad it’s having a positive impact in this unprecedented stressful time," he said. "Hopefully, others teams will catch on and start posting their videos on 'meet day.' Kids are very creative with their video, so it will be fun to watch."
Tuholski stressed the importance of maintaining good spirits in a challenging time, and how such activities can help.
"I think the meet was an awesome experience for both teams," she said. "I think it can be easy to lose hope right now, and it would be easy to say, 'Well, let's just give up because we can't do anything about the situation.' But the thing is, we can still do something. We can still spread positivity and share our experiences and support each other as a community, even if it's not in person."
All three clips, which are posted on the LP team Twitter page, @SlicerLPGTF, have exceeded 500 views.
