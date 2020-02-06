Today

AUTO RACING

NHRA: Lucas Oil Winternationals, Qualifying, Pomona, Calif.;5 p.m.;FS1

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Harvard at Yale;4 p.m.;ESPNU

Kent State at Northern Illinois;6 p.m.;CBSSN

Davidson at Virginia Commonwealth;6 p.m.;ESPN2

Niagara at Manhattan;6 p.m.;ESPNU

Maryland at Illinois;7 p.m.;FS1

South Alabama at Troy;8 p.m.;ESPN2

Central Michigan at Buffalo;8 p.m.;ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Marquette at Seton Hall;8 p.m.;FS2

Arizona at Oregon;8 p.m.;PAC-12N

UCLA at Stanford;10 p.m.;PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Kentucky at Auburn;6 p.m.;SECN

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Wisconsin at Michigan;5 p.m.;BTN

St. Cloud State at Colorado College;8:30 p.m.;CBSSN

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Colgate at Syracuse;3 p.m.;ACCN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Kajikawa Classic: Northwestern vs. Utah, Tempe, Ariz.;11 a.m.;PAC-12N

Kajikawa Classic: Kansas vs. Arizona, Tempe, Ariz.;1:30 p.m.;PAC-12N

Kajikawa Classic: Portland State vs. Arizona State, Tempe, Ariz.;4:30 p.m.;PAC-12N

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Virginia at Pittsburgh;6 p.m.;ACCN

Penn State at Wisconsin;8 p.m.;BTN

FIGURE SKATING

Four Continents Championships: Ladies Short Program, Seoul, South Korea (taped);4:30 p.m.;NBCSN

Four Continents Championships: Free Dance, Seoul, South Korea (taped);6:30 p.m.;NBCSN

Four Continents Championships: Men's Short Program, Seoul, South Korea (taped);10 p.m.;NBCSN

GOLF

PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round, Pebble Beach, Calif.;2 p.m.;GOLF

EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Vic Open, Third Round, Victoria, Australia;8:30 p.m.;GOLF

NBA BASKETBALL

Toronto at Indiana;7 p.m.;ESPN

Portland at Utah;9:30 p.m.;ESPN

NHL HOCKEY

Minnesota at Dallas;7:30 p.m.;NHLN

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

FIS Freestyle World Cup: Intermountain Aerials, Deer Valley Resort, Utah;8:30 p.m.;NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

Bundesliga: Augsburg at Frankfurt;1:20 p.m.;FS2

Liga MX: Toluca at Tijuana;9 p.m.;FS2

WOMEN'S SOCCER

COCACAF Olympic Qualifying: U.S. vs. Mexico, Semifinal, Carson, Calif.;9 p.m.;FS1

TENNIS

ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Córdoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, Fed Cup, USTA Pro Circuit;4 a.m.;TENNIS

ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Córdoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, Fed Cup, USTA Pro Circuit;5 a.m.;TENNIS

The Match For Africa: Rafael Nadal vs. Roger Federer, Charity Exhibition Match, Cape Town, South Africa;11:30 a.m.;ESPN2

ATP/USTA: Córdoba-ATP, Fed Cup, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland;4 p.m.;TENNIS

ATP: Montpellier-ATP, Pune-ATP, Fed Cup;4 a.m. (Saturday);TENNIS

ATP: Montpellier-ATP, Pune-ATP, Fed Cup;5 a.m. (Saturday);TENNIS

