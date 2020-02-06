Today
AUTO RACING
NHRA: Lucas Oil Winternationals, Qualifying, Pomona, Calif.;5 p.m.;FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Harvard at Yale;4 p.m.;ESPNU
Kent State at Northern Illinois;6 p.m.;CBSSN
Davidson at Virginia Commonwealth;6 p.m.;ESPN2
Niagara at Manhattan;6 p.m.;ESPNU
Maryland at Illinois;7 p.m.;FS1
South Alabama at Troy;8 p.m.;ESPN2
Central Michigan at Buffalo;8 p.m.;ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Marquette at Seton Hall;8 p.m.;FS2
Arizona at Oregon;8 p.m.;PAC-12N
UCLA at Stanford;10 p.m.;PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Kentucky at Auburn;6 p.m.;SECN
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Wisconsin at Michigan;5 p.m.;BTN
St. Cloud State at Colorado College;8:30 p.m.;CBSSN
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Colgate at Syracuse;3 p.m.;ACCN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Kajikawa Classic: Northwestern vs. Utah, Tempe, Ariz.;11 a.m.;PAC-12N
Kajikawa Classic: Kansas vs. Arizona, Tempe, Ariz.;1:30 p.m.;PAC-12N
Kajikawa Classic: Portland State vs. Arizona State, Tempe, Ariz.;4:30 p.m.;PAC-12N
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Virginia at Pittsburgh;6 p.m.;ACCN
Penn State at Wisconsin;8 p.m.;BTN
FIGURE SKATING
Four Continents Championships: Ladies Short Program, Seoul, South Korea (taped);4:30 p.m.;NBCSN
Four Continents Championships: Free Dance, Seoul, South Korea (taped);6:30 p.m.;NBCSN
Four Continents Championships: Men's Short Program, Seoul, South Korea (taped);10 p.m.;NBCSN
GOLF
PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round, Pebble Beach, Calif.;2 p.m.;GOLF
EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Vic Open, Third Round, Victoria, Australia;8:30 p.m.;GOLF
NBA BASKETBALL
Toronto at Indiana;7 p.m.;ESPN
Portland at Utah;9:30 p.m.;ESPN
NHL HOCKEY
Minnesota at Dallas;7:30 p.m.;NHLN
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
FIS Freestyle World Cup: Intermountain Aerials, Deer Valley Resort, Utah;8:30 p.m.;NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
Bundesliga: Augsburg at Frankfurt;1:20 p.m.;FS2
Liga MX: Toluca at Tijuana;9 p.m.;FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
COCACAF Olympic Qualifying: U.S. vs. Mexico, Semifinal, Carson, Calif.;9 p.m.;FS1
TENNIS
ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Córdoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, Fed Cup, USTA Pro Circuit;4 a.m.;TENNIS
ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Córdoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, Fed Cup, USTA Pro Circuit;5 a.m.;TENNIS
The Match For Africa: Rafael Nadal vs. Roger Federer, Charity Exhibition Match, Cape Town, South Africa;11:30 a.m.;ESPN2
ATP/USTA: Córdoba-ATP, Fed Cup, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland;4 p.m.;TENNIS
ATP: Montpellier-ATP, Pune-ATP, Fed Cup;4 a.m. (Saturday);TENNIS
ATP: Montpellier-ATP, Pune-ATP, Fed Cup;5 a.m. (Saturday);TENNIS
