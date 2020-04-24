La PORTE — Beechwood Golf Course will reopen on May 1, the La Porte Park and Recreation Department announced Firday.
“Despite golf courses having the ability to remain open under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order, Beechwood closed April 4 out of an abundance of caution,” Park Superintendent Mark Schreiber said.
Though the order allowed golf courses to stay open, both Beechwood and Michigan City Municipal were closed by order of their respective cities.
Private courses were allowed to stay open, though the La Porte County Health Department sent out letters explaining that if the proper safety protocols were not put into place – and followed – they would be shut down.
As the weather warms up and the state’s economy gradually begins to reopen, golfers in La Porte have the all-clear to head back to the course as long as they take the necessary safety precautions, Schreiber said.
“During the stay-at-home order, we needed to prioritize the community’s health, and the health of our employees,” Schreiber said.
“We now see the opportunity to open Beechwood as an option for exercise, using the proper precautions, and are excited to see golf return to one of the area’s premier courses.”
According to Schreiber, several new safety protocols have been put in place to help golfers stay safe and prevent the spread of the virus:
Only one person per golf cart will be allowed; and carts will be disinfected after every use
No trap rakes or ball washers can be used
Golfers should not touch flagsticks; foam inserts will be placed in the cups
Food and beverage will be takeout only
All golfers should allow 6 feet between themselves and others
The Beechwood staff will monitor the course and those seen violating these protocols will be asked to leave, Schreiber said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.